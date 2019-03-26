Carol Jennette Shook, 84, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.



Born February 7, 1935 in the family home on Main St., she was the proud daughter of the late Dr. William Carl, Sr. and Mildred Jennette. She was the cherished wife of H. Kenneth Shook, whom she married in 1960. Carol was a graduate of Westminster High School with the class of 1953 and was awarded the prestigious Rotary Club Award. She furthered her education and earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Wake Forrest University. Carol was crowned Miss Maryland in 1955-1956 and was the first winner from Carroll County to receive this title.



Carol dedicated several years to raising her children and participating in their activities. After her children were grown, she devoted her time to several volunteer and humanitarian organizations including volunteer coordinator for over 10 years at the Westminster Farm Museum, Meals on Wheels, the Westminster Historical Society, the United Methodist Women's Club having served as past president and was a lifetime member of the Westminster United Methodist Church. Over the years she taught water aerobics at the YMCA and swim instruction for the Red Cross.



Carol enjoyed family vacations to Ocean City and Williamsburg, and together with her husband had the benefit of Worldwide travel with Rotary International Programs. She and Ken loved time involved with musicals and plays; especially those provided by the WMC "Theater on The Hill" and "September Song". She liked to talk about her infamous "Hole in One" at Western Maryland College. She had beautiful smile and was a selfless person.



Surviving in addition to her husband are children Bill Shook, and Jennette Reynolds; and 3 grandchildren.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son John Charles Shook and brother Bill Jennette.



The family will welcome friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11am at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Westminster United Methodist Church, Music Department.



Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019