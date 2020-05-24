Carol "MeMaw" Sue Jones, 78, of Frederick, MD, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. Born at the University Hospital in Baltimore, MD on July 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harold H. and Helen Margaret (Biehl) Hooper. Carol was a 1959 graduate of Suitland High School, a 1963 graduate of Frostburg State College and later earned a master's degree from Western Maryland College. She spent her entire career as a teacher. 1 year at the Columbia Street Elementary school in Cumberland, MD and then 34 years for Frederick County (MD) Public Schools. Her first 19 years were spent at the Elementary level where she taught at Yellow Springs and East Frederick. In the final 15 years of her career, her passion for teaching grew stronger at the Middle School level where she taught at Brunswick Middle and Thomas Johnson Middle.
She was the widow of Phillip Jones who preceded her on August 20, 2010.
Carol is survived by daughter, Marcie L. Clagett of Middletown, MD; son, Thomas G. Clagett of New Market, MD; sister Robert Beattie of Davidson, NC; sister-in-law Karen Hooper of Crisfield, MD; two stepsons Phillip R. Jones and wife Linda of Charleston, WV and Steven G. Jones of Stephen's City, VA; Grandchildren Sara and Sam Carnahan; Hannah, Brooke, Alexis, and Brynn Clagett; Phillip, Laura, Nathan, Tanner, and Brady Jones; one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Michele L. Clagett on August 22, 2004; and one brother Harold Hooper, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Benevola United Methodist Church Cemetery in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 3508 Frederick, MD 21705-3508 or online at https://biabfrederickmd.org/donate/
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2020.