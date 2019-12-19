Home

More Obituaries for Carol Wilson
Carol L. Wilson


1950 - 2019
Carol L. Wilson Obituary
Carol Lynn Wilson, age 69, of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.

Born April 7, 1950 in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ester Struxness Magladry. She was the wife of Fred Wilson, her husband of 50 years.

Carol was a graduate of the University of Maryland, majoring in dance and consequently taught dance at McDaniel College, Westminster. She and her husband were owners of Elk Run Vineyards and she was a co-founder and former president of the Maryland Winery Association.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling and making memories. She was loved by her family and will be missed.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Julian Wilson, Wim Wilson and Jessamyn Iman; grandchildren, Natalie, Nicolas, Carly, Alex, Kimberly, Edward and Isabel; and siblings, Bruce, Nancy, Mary, Jean, Lisa, Peter and Ross.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Katherine; and a brother, Hugh.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Therapeutic Recreational Riding School, 3750 Shady Lane, Glenwood, MD 21738.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
