Carol Ann Mangan, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 4th, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Mangan for 48 years. Born May 30th, 1941, she was the devoted daughter of the late Clyde and Leona Buskirk.Carol grew up in Brockway, PA and graduated from Brockway high school. During her high school years she had a passion for learning, both academically and musically (Clarinet). Being the oldest of eight children, Carol put herself through college, ultimately obtaining her bachelor's degree from Penn State University. She would later go on to obtain a master's degree in teaching from the University of Louisville.Her appreciation for learning led her into the field of teaching and student education. For over 40 years, she educated students on varying subjects, including math & social studies. Equally important, she prided herself on teaching proper grammar and life skills. For over 40 years, she helped students process such historic events like the assassination of Martin Luther King, the space shuttle "Challenger" and "Columbia" explosions, racial segregation in the south, Desert Storm, and even the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Her commitment to excellence in the classroom has long been respected by former students and colleagues. She retired from teaching on July 1, 2009.Carol, and her husband Tom, were avid bridge players. They participated in clubs throughout Frederick County, including Tasker's chance and the Moose Lodge. She also deeply valued her time in book club. She would often share stories about the special people in this group. She was an avid reader, in no specific genre.Carol is survived by her daughter, Tricia Mangan; son, Richard Mangan & wife Carma; grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, and Taylor Mangan; sisters, Nancy Baummer, Mary Lou Johnson & husband Lloyd, Liz Radzavich & husband Dave; brothers Jim Buskirk & wife Nancy, John Buskirk and Larry Buskirk. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Buskirk, and sister-in-law Sue Buskirk. Tom and Carol Mangan have many, many wonderful nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, go to www.resthaven.us

