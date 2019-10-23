|
Carol (Lumpy) H. Oakes, 69, of New Market, MD, was met by heavenly angels on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Carol was survived by her husband of 50 years Ralph Oakes, Three brothers James Estes and wife Patty of Alabama, William "Billy" Estes and wife Janice of Virginia, Bradley "Stevie" Estes of West Virginia. She shared a special bond with Billy and Stevie as they were more like sons to her. Daughters, Annette Hanlin-Cooney and husband Matthew "Smiley" of Myersville, Tammy Jenkins and husband Ronnie of New Market. Two Grandchildren Joseph "Joey" Jenkins and Amanda Jenkins. One great-grandson Rylan Ruh. These three were her pride and joy. She loved them with her whole heart. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends, and her dog Lulu.
Greeting her at heavens gate were her parents Everett and Olive Estes, four brothers Everett Estes Jr., Roy "Sonny" Estes, Douglas Estes, Dwight "Ike" Estes; two sisters Charlotte Hunt and Barbara Miss. Nephew Stevie Estes, Son-in-law William "Billy" Hanlin. Her greatest lost was that of her grandson John Hanlin. Many other friends and family will also be at this reunion that she has longed for so long.
Carol worked for White Star in her younger years and at Brown's Liquor nearly 30 years. She enjoyed time at the beach, dancing, and karaoke. She loved spending time at the Amvets and Redman's Club with friends. She had recently volunteered at the Amvets making her famous Lumpy Dogs. Some of her fondest times were those that she spent with family and friends at occasions like Thanksgiving where she would prepare an amazing meal large enough to feed an army. The best times of her life were those moments that she spent with her grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers we ask that you reach out to a loved one or friend that may be suffering from mental illness. Repair broken relationships and form stronger bonds with those around you. Never miss the opportunity to be kind to one another or to tell someone you love them. Our time here on earth is way too short and who knows when the opportunity will present itself again.
Family will receive friends at Stauffers Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702; at 1:30-4:00pm, Friday, October 25, 2019; Immediately followed by a memorial service at 4pm.
