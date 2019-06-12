Services Resthaven Funeral Home Services 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway Frederick , MD 21701 (301) 898-1577 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Aspen Hill Christian Church 13501 Georgia Ave. Aspen Hill , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Carol Parrish Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Parrish

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Carol Kenney Parrish of Mt. Airy MD died peacefully at age 79 on June 5, 2019 at Homewood in Frederick MD.



Born on June 30, 1939 in Washington DC, Carol was the daughter of the late Mervin and Dorothy Kenney. She was married to Willard Parrish for 43 years, who predeceased her in 2011.



In her lifetime, Carol had many careers and wore many different hats. She worked at VITRO, was a MCPS bus driver, a real estate agent, and a health room technician was her last career of 14 years. She was much loved by the students and staff at Clear Spring Elementary, where she retired in 2003.



Carol and Will loved to travel and were members of the Damascus Travel Club. They enjoyed many fun trips and had a love of adventure. Carol continued to enjoy day trips following Will's death.



Family was at the forefront for Carol, and she loved being surrounded by family and friends. Carol was compassionate, having experienced many joys and sorrows in life, and befriended everyone she met, greatly expanding those who consider her as family. Her dinner table was a place of laughter and good food. She especially loved and connected with children and always provided toys, laughter, and the chance to make memories. She never forgot and reminded her family of important dates such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc. and always had a kind word for every occasion. She had a special way of making everyone feel important, was an excellent listener and conversationalist, and always celebrated in others' happiness and success. As an avid reader, she was part of several book clubs. She was very active with the Red Hat Society and helped organize gatherings and enjoyed the many friendships developed through it.



She was an active member of Aspen Hill Christian Church, where she served on the planning board. She later attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Mt Airy.



She is survived by her son, James Mongold of Mt. Airy, MD, stepsons, Dale Parrish and wife Toni of Plano, TX , Bill Parrish and wife Jayne of Cobb Island MD, granddaughters, Jennifer Fuller and husband John; Tara Wood; Stefanie Powell, Tiffany Youngblood and husband Brandon; Jessica Mongold and husband Eric; grandson, Kevin Parrish and wife Michelle; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Jack, Cole, Kaleb, Marcus, Jacob, Aidenn, Hannah, Andrew, Julia, Porter and Jay. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Matheson and husband Jim of Walkersville, and brother, Mervin Kenney Jr. of San Antonio, TX. In addition, nieces and nephews Karen, Kristine, David, Amanda, and William survive her. All will remember her fondly as an important part of their lives.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband Willard, sons Kenneth Mongold and Robert Mongold, and granddaughter Dana Wood.



A celebration of her life will be held June 18, 2019 at the Aspen Hill Christian Church, 13501 Georgia Ave. Aspen Hill, MD at 1:00 PM. Private interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Maryland Coalition on Mental Health and Aging, or the .



The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers of Homewood and Frederick County Hospice for their compassion and care during Carol's illness. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 12 to June 13, 2019