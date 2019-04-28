Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Carol Waskowski Obituary
Carol R. Waskowski, 92, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Waskowski, Carol and Ray were happily married for 65 years. Born on May 6, 1926, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of John Hortage and Grace (Meinhart) Hortage.

Carol was a dedicated mother to her three daughters, a consummate homemaker and chef, a calm and steady influence and the rock on which her family was built. A devout member of the Catholic faith, Carol was an active member of her church sodality and a volunteer at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, DC. She enjoyed knitting and painting but was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Karen Reed and husband Rod, Cheryl Wolters and husband John and Clare Stine and husband Vince; and six grandchildren: Stacey, Wayne and wife Shannon, Caroline and husband Brent, Jack, Christian and Margaret. Carol also is survived by her sisters Grace Finn and Kathleen Iwanski.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 103 Church Street, Thurmont. Interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
