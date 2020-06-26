Carole Benson

Carole J. Benson, 61,died of natural causesat her home in Frederick, MD, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born June 26, 1958 in Marlton, NJ, where she was raised.She was a 1976 graduate of Lenape High School, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hood College. Her first full time job was as a writer and editor for Westat in Rockville, where she was employed for 30 years until the time of her death.Carole was closely involved with theater in Frederick in the 1980's and 1990's, where she made many close friendships which have endured until this day. Her interest in serving others only widened her circle of friends. She will be deeply missed by all of us who loved her, and her incisive wit.A celebration of her life will be held later in the fall. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.In lieu of flowers, her wishes were that memorial contributions could be made to Maryland Food Bank or the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.