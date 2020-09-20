1/1
Carole Harding
Carole A. Harding, 81, of Middletown, died Thursday September 17, 2020 after a valiant 33-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

A native of Baltimore, she was the daughter of Robert Stern and Naomi Taylor.

She graduated from Catonsville High School.

She worked in department stores, as a homemaker, and as a floral designer.

Survivors include three children, Debbie Harding, Kathy Kline, and John Harding Jr.; two sisters, Susan Booth and Linda McConville; and various nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband John Harding Sr., and eight brothers and sisters.

Carole loved tending her own flowers and trees. She was known to be a fine artist.

Due to COVID, friends may attend a socially distanced viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday September 26 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, with the family focusing on receiving friends outside. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM graveside at Lutheran Cemetery.

For those who prefer not to send flowers, contributions may be made to The Valley Art Association or The Sol Goldman Pancreatic Cancer Research Center.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
