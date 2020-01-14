Home

Caroline Emma Fink Obituary
Caroline Emma Fink, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on October 24, 1924, in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Henry Klosky and Lillian (Schumacher) Klosky.

She was the loving wife of the late Herbert Theodore Fink, her husband of 38 years.

Caroline was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of P.E.O. and Calvary United Methodist Church.

She is survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of Caroline's life will take place at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Saturday, 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. Rev. Steve Larson will officiate. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church organ fund.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
