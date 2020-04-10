|
|
Caroline (nee Flaherty) Cameron Goldsmith, 91, beloved Mother and Grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep in Frederick, Maryland on April 8, 2020. Born January 17, 1929 to Franklin and Catharine Flaherty in Rochester, New York.
Caroline discovered her love of art when her mother gave her a set of crayons when she was just a toddler. She continued practicing this love until shortly before her death. Caroline completed the University of Pennsylvania's Coordinated Art Course while attending the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, graduating with a BFA in 1951.
During the time her children were in school in Huntington, NY, Caroline was often creating art work for various school fairs and plays. She continued art on her own, had many shows, often winning first place. She became involved in various Art Leagues, and was elected President of the Suburban Art League, serving for many years. She also became a member of The League of American Pen Women. She worked in oils, watercolor, pastel, and pen and ink, doing portraiture, landscapes, and still life. In 1998, she moved to Hackettstown, NJ, and became involved in the Art Leagues there, such as the Art Association of Roxbury, New Jersey Pastel Society, Essex Water Color Club, the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council, and was elected President of the Warren County Arts, where she served for over 10 years.
She also loved gardening, had a beautiful flower garden, as well as a prolific vegetable garden. She loved cooking, and created dishes of different cuisines, installing an interest for those cuisines in her children. She even made taffy candy from the maple sap from the maple tree in the side yard!
Caroline loved art, music, history, literature, and the sciences, read voraciously, was an enthusiastic organic gardener, and became an ardent member of Preserve Historic Hackettstown, painting many of the beautiful Victorian houses in Hackettstown. She could often be seen sitting at an easel, with her trademark hat, under her umbrella, painting a "house portrait" of those houses.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Franklin and Catharine Flaherty, and her siblings Jean Krase of California and Franklin Flaherty of New Jersey.
Caroline is survived by her sons Franklin and James Cameron, their spouses Helen and Martha (respectively), James' and Martha's children, Mary Ellen, Sean, and Katherine; daughter Caroline Sokoloski, her husband Michael, and their children Derek Sokoloski and Christine Palombo, her husband Ryan; her sister-in-law, Sarah Flaherty (Franklin's wife) as well as numerous nieces and nephews, stepchildren, and step-grandchildren.
A Memorial to celebrate Caroline's life will be held at a future date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020