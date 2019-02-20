Carolyn Fitzwater Freed, formerly of Frederick, MD, passed quietly on February 19, 2019, at Potomac Valley Rehabilitation Health Center, Rockville, MD. She was the wife of the late Pastor Clyde H. Freed, Jr.



Born May 9, 1942, in Boyds, MD, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Beulah Fitzwater. She graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1961. After 23 years of government service, she resigned and joined her husband in full-time ministry. She served as a Lay Counselor for the Southern Baptist Convention for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ and served as an organist for over 14 years.



She is survived by her sister, Curry Harding of Indiana, and brothers David of Virginia; and Dennis and wife Joanie of Frederick, MD, step-sons Clyde H. Freed, III of Tennessee, Brian J. Freed and wife Trish of Germantown, MD. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Willard, Kenneth, Upton, sisters Dessie Fitzwater, Velma (Betsy) Fraley, Geraldine Stark, Wilma Whitworth, and Una Harner.



The family will be receiving friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com), where funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Boyds Presbyterian Church, Boyds, MD. A reception will be held at the St. Mary's Pavilion, 18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post 3285, 5901 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019