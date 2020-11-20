Carolyn Turner Hoover, age 79, of Keymar, Maryland took her spiritual journey home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at her daughters' home where she lived.
She is survived by her three daughters Lisa Ford, Tammy Babkoff, and Debbie Newcomer; eight dearly loved grandchildren; seven precious great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Marine; and sister-in-law, Lawanda Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Scott Turner and Charles Kenneth Hoover; and youngest daughter, Marsha Alexander.
Carolyn Ann Garland entered this world on June 3, 1941, in Farmington, Kentucky. She was the youngest of eight children of the late Burt and Alma Garland. She was dedicated to the Lord by her father, after nearly dying of Scarlett Fever at the age of two. That commitment governed her life until her death. She faithfully served her Lord as a loving wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a wise and knowledgeable Bible teacher to all ages and served by the side of her late husband Kenneth, who was a lifelong preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived her life with the grace and dignity knowing she was a "daughter of The King"!
Carolyn will be laid to rest in Coldwater, Kentucky amongst many family members. The burial and service will be private. The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn's honor to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Maryland 21157.
