Carolyn King Obituary
Carolyn Lee King, 75, of Mt. Airy, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gene King for 42 years. Born February 2, 1944, she was the devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Elaine Burdette.

Carolyn was a thoughtful and caring person, always asking about others. She enjoyed all the children that lived in her neighborhood. She was retired as a shift manager at CVS who had a passion for Angels. Most of all, Carolyn and Gene loved their beagle, Moe.

She is survived by her Aunt Madeline Thompson, Aunt Nancy MacKenzie, and Uncle Richard and Hazel MacKenzie. She will be missed by her friend, Harry Gosnell of many years and his family.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 1 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, 805 South Main Street, Mt. Airy, MD. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences please go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
