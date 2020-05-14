Mrs. Carolyn Lee Mowdy, 78, of Thurmont, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Mowdy, Sr., who passed away in 1993.Born January 13, 1942 in Catoctin Furnace, Maryland, Carolyn was the daughter of the late William and Anna Elizabeth Renner.Carolyn And her husband Robert (Bob) enjoyed many years camping in La Plata, Maryland and going out on their boat fishing and crabbing. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing bingo at the local fire halls, schools, Eagles club or anywhere there was a game. she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whether going to visit them or having them stay overnight. She worked at Days Inn for 20+ years as housekeeping manager and made many friends while working there. After Carolyn retired, she enjoyed time with family, taking trips around the country and going on cruises. She had a great sense of humor and looked forward to enjoying her evening phone call with Walden and Thelma.Mrs. Mowdy is survived by her son, Daniel Portner & wife Julie of Thurmont, MD, step-sons Wayne Mowdy & wife Sherrie of Walkersville, MD, Dale Mowdy & wife Shelly of Uniontown, OH, and Robert Mowdy, Jr. of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Dana Dawson of Emmitsburg, MD, Shari VanSant of Woodsboro, MD, Daniel Portner, Jr. of Thurmont, MD, Wayne Mowdy, Jr. of Dover, DE, and Nicole Santillo of Hagerstown, MD; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed by niece Ceci Suser, Barbara Fitzgerald and Jean Zentz and husband Chet and nephew Waldon Miller and wife Thelma and close friends Nancy Kehler, LaRue Long, Cindy Hoy and Janet Brown.Viewing hours are Tuesday, May 19th, from 4-8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20th. Due to current conditions related to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thurmont Community Ambulance, Inc., 27 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788.