|
|
Carolyn Patricia Franklin, 84, of Frederick, passed away at the Kline Hospice House on Sunday, December 8, 2019 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Born on January 30, 1935 in Harrisburg, PA she spent her childhood years in Toledo, Ohio before moving to Rockville, Maryland in 1963. In 2001, Carolyn moved to Frederick to enjoy her retirement years.
Her love of children drew Carolyn to her first job, teaching preschool at the Rockville United Methodist Church. She later joined the Montgomery County Public School System as a Staff Training Specialist for 22 years, forming many lasting friendships.
Carolyn began her college education at Toledo University where she was elected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities in 1955. She finished her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland in 1983 and earned her Master's Degree in Psychological Counseling from Hood College in 1998, where she was chosen to the Psi Chi Honor Society in Psychology. She truly valued education in her life and always encouraged others around her to continue to learn and grow.
While living in Rockville, Carolyn was active in many civic groups including the PTA and was the President of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club in Suburban Maryland. Carolyn's true passion was playing tennis. She was proud to have won the Rockville Women's Doubles Championship in 1975. In 1991, her tennis group presented her with a special Humanitarian and Service Award and in 2010, they inducted her into the local Tennis Group Hall of Fame for her vision and service. When Carolyn retired to the Wormans Mill community in Frederick, she was active, having founded the tennis group, book club, bridge club, photography club, and the games club.
Carolyn was truly blessed with so many wonderful friends who she cherished. They provided a tremendous network of support and joy throughout the years.
Carolyn is survived by her children Dan Franklin (Medha), Mitch Franklin (Marie), Russ Franklin (Jenny) and Sandy Foster (Pat); nine grandchildren, Andy (Sam), Kate, Chris, Grant, Becca, Jonathan (Julie), Ryan (Aynslie), Bradley and Samantha along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents Waldo and Ruth Newman, brother Ken Newman and sisters Janet Lowe and Shirley McConville.
Carolyn treasured her family deeply. She wanted to leave them with her own message of peace which states, "I love you all beyond words, to the breadth and depth my soul can reach. We have been the richest family I know because we love each other and have always been there for one another. I have lived an incredible life!"
The family encourages friends to join us in celebrating Carolyn's life on December 14th from 1:00-2:00pm followed by a memorial service from 2:00-3:00pm at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick MD 21701, with a meal and fellowship after the memorial service at the Walkersville Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146 Trinity, Florida 34655 or to the Kline Hospice House, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 2170
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019