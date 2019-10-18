|
|
Mrs. Carolyn Harris Prentice, 86, of Mt. Airy and formerly of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, She was the wife of the late Vern C. Prentice. Born on January 24, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Oren and Mary Loftus Harris.
She had worked as a veterinary tech for the Brookville Animal Hospital and she was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mt. Airy.
Surviving is a son, Keith A Prentice, of Frederick, daughter-in-law, Norma Prentice, of New Windsor, four grandchildren; Scott, Lauren, Courtney and Russell, great grandchildren, Grace and Colton and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her companion, Ronald Folks, of Laurel. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory G. Prentice.
Funeral services and interment will be private at a later date in the Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019