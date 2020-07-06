Carrie Rebecca Bollinger, 98, of New Midway, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Walkersville. Her husband, William R. Bollinger, Sr., of 64 years, preceded her in death on August 1, 2005.
Born on July 7, 1921, in New Midway, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer John and Cora Bell (Coshun) Moser.
She was a homemaker for most of her life, though, Carrie worked at the Woodsboro Canning Factory. She helped out on the family farm and volunteered her time and talent helping anyone in need. She was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was an active life member of New Midway Volunteer Fire Company where she joined the ladies auxiliary in 1946. Carrie had 74 years of service to her community holding every administrative offices in the auxiliary except treasurer, which was held by her two sisters. She served on various committees through the years and worked many fundraising events with preparation and food stand sales, banquets, weddings, bingos, suppers and breakfasts and many other events. She donated many homemade pies and cakes for the fundraisers. Carrie received various awards over the years with one of her highest honors being inducted into Frederick County Fire and Rescue Association Hall of Fame in 2004.
Her family enjoyed family dinners. She was known for her often requested angel food cakes and Rice Krispies Treats. Having a green thumb, Carrie loved her garden and flowers and would certainly share her harvest with her family and friends. She was quite the seamstress and could handcraft almost anything. She was an amazing, talented hard worker, loving and caring person who showed acts of kindness to all. Putting others before herself, Carrie was a woman of faith, had a beautiful smile, led by example and was an inspiration to many.
She is survived by Edna R. Martin and husband, Lamar, of Creagerstown and Emma C. Main and husband, Monroe, of Walkersville; daughter-in-law, Connie F. Bollinger of Frederick; sisters, Anna Fogle and Dorothy Wachter, both of New Midway; sister-in-law, Betty Moser of New Midway; four grandchildren, Ray Martin, III and wife, Jen, Eric Martin and wife, Ayrika, Craig Main and wife, Erin and Andrew Main and wife, Anne; 11 grandchildren, Ray, IV, Jessica, Ryan, Josie and Tyler Martin, and Evan, Ava, Drew, Lila, Owen and Addison Main; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Paul E. Bollinger and William R. Bollinger, Jr.; granddaughter, Kari Jean Main; sisters and brothers, Mary Renner, Ethel Thomas, Frances Crum, John Moser, Richard Moser, Edith Moser, and Violet Crum, who passed away on Sunday, July the 5th, just two days after her sister.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10th at Mount Hope Cemetery in Woodsboro with Rev. Dahl Drenning officiating.
The family wishes to thank Frederick Health Hospice for their support and kindness, especially Ursula, Crystal, and Cathy.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice and New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.