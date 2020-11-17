1/1
Carrie Bowers
Carrie Ann Bowers, 51, of Hagerstown, passed from this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Born on May 13, 1969, in Frederick , MD, she was the daughter of Ronald E. Bowers and Anna Gwynn of Monrovia, MD and Judy A. Bowers and Gary A. Wheeldon of Frederick.

Since 2007, Carrie was employed as an LPN. She loved animals, gardening, being outdoors, fishing, and most of all being around the ones she loved. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her four children, Kirsten Jones and husband, Benjamin W. Jones of Smithsburg, Glenn A. Rider and companion, Katie T. Cook of Thurmont, Daniel J. Rider and companion, Amanda L. McDaniel of Fairfield, PA, and Michael R. Rider of Hagerstown; sister, Kim R. Dawson and husband, Robert E. Dawson of Hagerstown; grandsons, Graeme W. and Harrison R. Jones; and nephew, Kyle G. Jones.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Bennett, Sr. and Anna Bennett; and paternal grandparents, Glenn Bowers and Esther Bowers.

A celebration of Carrie's life journey will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick with Rev. Dean Pryor officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home in Frederick. Due to Covid restrictions, we ask those attending to please wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the Stauffer Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
