Carroll Davis Day, 75, of Ijamsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jessie Darlene (Kauffman) Day, who he married on January 10, 1965.He was born July 31, 1944 in Frederick, Maryland and was the son of the late Murray and Lois Day.Carroll was raised in Ijamsville, Maryland and graduated from Frederick High School in 1962. He was an active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for more than 50 years and served in many positions throughout the years. He served in the Army Reserves from December, 1965 to January, 1974. He was a member of the Browningsville Cornet Band for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair where he volunteered countless hours. He was an avid Redskins fan and held season tickets for many years. There are many fond memories of him and his daughters at RFK Stadium and Fed Ex Field. He worked for the Federal Government, US Department of Interior where he retired in 2000 after 38 years. Carroll bowled on a league at Village Lanes Bowling Alley for more than 30 years. He enjoyed Tuesday night bingo with special friends at the Frederick Moose Lodge. Carroll's greatest joy was his family and friends. Especially spending time with his grandchildren, family vacations, holidays, reunions, and church events.In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Day is survived by his 5 daughters; Carol Ann Wiley (Brett) of Monrovia, Patricia Ann Oliva (Louis) of Ijamsville, Tracey Darlene Capone (Chad) of Monrovia, Stacey Lynn Day (Steve), of Ijamsville, and Angela Sue Day (Eric) of Swanton. 10 grandchildren; Michael, Megan, and Marissa Wiley, Samantha Oliva and step grandchildren Nicole and Toni Oliva, Jason and Tori Capone, Shelby Day, Tyler Sweeney, Devin and Willow Ahern. 2 great grandchildren; Mason Day and Luci Marshall. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Rowena Day of Germantown; along with nieces, nephews, and many cousins.Carroll was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers, James Murray Day and Kenneth Lee Day.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing held for the family on Tuesday, May 26 followed by a private graveside service with interment held at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Myungha Baek. Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home of Mt. Airy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Paul Bearers will be Kenneth B. Day, Brett Wiley, Eric Ahern, Chad Capone, Louis Oliva, and Steve Snyder.In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754, in memory of Carroll D. Day.