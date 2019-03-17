Carroll Rudell Molesworth, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1935 in West Friendship, MD and lived in Laurel, MD for over 60 years, most recently residing at Golden Crest in Westminster. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bertha "Peanut" of 62 years, by his parents Earl and Mildred Molesworth, and by his brother George Courtney Molesworth.



He served in the United States Air Force upon high school graduation and began a career at the National Security Agency, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed woodworking and making lawn pieces for the various holidays. In addition, he loved gardening and after retirement worked for several years part-time at Kendall's Hardware Store, where he especially enjoyed taking care of the flowers and plants during the spring months. Carroll and Peanut enjoyed traveling and over the years visited most of the 50 states to include Hawaii and Alaska. They were members of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Highland, MD.



He is survived by his daughters Vicki Umberger (Jim) and Lisa Thompson (Lee), four grandchildren Keith Umberger (Lisa), Jessica Burgan (Tim), Stacey Quarrick (Tim), and Bryan Thompson (Liz), and nine grandchildren, Taylor, Teagan, and Easton Umberger, Gracyn and Weston Burgan, Owen and Allie Quarrick, and Natalie and Lucas Thompson.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery in Highland.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to a . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019