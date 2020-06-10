Carthel M. Jones (aka Uncle Steve, aka "CJ" Jones), 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD.
Carthel was born February 25, 1926 in Persia, Tennessee, and was the son of James and Janie Jones.
He was the beloved husband of Bricita L. Jones, who he married on December 16, 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Carthel is survived by his three children, Mary Shultzaberger and husband Todd, of Frederick, MD, Steven Jones of Munich, Germany, and William Jones and wife Jackie of Falls Church, VA.; five grandchildren, Michael Shultzaberger and wife Tabatha, Cynthia Shultzaberger, Carianne Jones, Haley Jones, and Dylan Jones; and one great-grandson, William Shultzaberger and wife Jessica. He is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Austin of Arizona and Peggy Parvin of Tennesee, along with his many nieces and nephews and their children.
Carthel enjoyed bowling in his early days, photography, travel, and his favorite love Golf. In retirement Carthel and Bricita traveled all over the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. He enjoyed watching baseball (Washington Nationals and Frederick Keys).
A private graveside service was held at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, Maryland.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.