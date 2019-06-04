Carthon "Buford" Ridpath, age 95, of Frederick, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born December 29, 1923 in Pulaski, VA, he was the son of the late T.C. and Beulah Hedge Ridpath. He was the husband of Bridie Ross Ridpath, his wife of 65 years.



He was employed as a carpenter with Minkoff for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, Frederick. Buford enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and traveling.



Surviving, in addition to his wife are children, Arnold Dean Ridpath and wife Dixie Lee of Monrovia and Della Ridpath Sanders of Frederick; grandchildren, Jason, Amanda and Maryann and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. Rev. Arnold Trevett, associate pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, June 6 at the funeral home.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 4 to June 5, 2019