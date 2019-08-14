|
|
Caryl A. Velisek passed away peacefully Sunday August 11, 2019 in Ballenger Creek Center after a long battle with cancer. Born Caryl Anne Masl April 8, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. She Graduated from Rhoads High School. Through a mutual friend she met her life's love Aldrich Velisek. They were wed February 2, 1950 and were devoted partners until Augie's death in 2001.
She was preceded in Death by her parents Emma (Stone) Masl and Frank Masl, Brother Frankie Masl, and her husband Aldrich F Velisek. Caryl is survived by five children; Aldrich Velisek III (Susan)of Catonsville, MD; Jamie Razga (Brian Barberie)of Dillsburg, PA; Michael Velisek (Christine McWilliams)of New Market, MD;, Douglas Velisek (Pam) of Fairplay, MD and Peter Velisek of Keymar, MD along with Five Grandchildren and Six Great grandchildren.
Private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Frederick County Hospice at www.hospiceoffrederick.org Or the Maryland Angus Women's Club, c/o Donna Full, Treasurer 6211 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019