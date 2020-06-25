Cassidy "Zane" Anthony
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cassidy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Zane" Cassidy Leigh Anthony, 19 of Frederick passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center.

Born August 1, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the child of Raymond P. Anthony & Melissa L. Topolansky.

Zane was passionate about art including sketch, freehand, painting, and ceramics. Zane was known for hairstyles with a variety of colors. Zane loved animals and was one of the kindest persons you would ever meet.

Zane is survived by zirs parents Raymond Anthony (Gina), Melissa Topolansky (Scott Rau); siblings Jacob Anthony, Brendan Carlisle, Stacey Lundgren, Tyler Rau, & Jami E. Erway; aunts Elizabeth Anthony, Cathleen Clouse, Leigh Ann Topolansky; nephew Aaron Lundgren, paternal grandparents Raymond Anthony (Charlene and Jimmy Jackson); maternal grandparents Anthony and Lynn Topolansky.

Zane will be dearly missed by their beloved great-grandmother "G.G." Kay Topolansky, Aunt Judy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends

The family will receive friends at BLACK'S FUNERAL HOME 224 N. CHURCH ST. SUITE B THURMONT, MD 21788 on SUNDAY, June 28, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held on MONDAY, June 29, 2020, at 11 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help offset funeral cost made to: Melissa Topolansky 6624 Spokeshave Ct. Frederick, MD 21703.

Zane's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Black's Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Black's Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Black's Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved