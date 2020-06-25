"Zane" Cassidy Leigh Anthony, 19 of Frederick passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center.
Born August 1, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the child of Raymond P. Anthony & Melissa L. Topolansky.
Zane was passionate about art including sketch, freehand, painting, and ceramics. Zane was known for hairstyles with a variety of colors. Zane loved animals and was one of the kindest persons you would ever meet.
Zane is survived by zirs parents Raymond Anthony (Gina), Melissa Topolansky (Scott Rau); siblings Jacob Anthony, Brendan Carlisle, Stacey Lundgren, Tyler Rau, & Jami E. Erway; aunts Elizabeth Anthony, Cathleen Clouse, Leigh Ann Topolansky; nephew Aaron Lundgren, paternal grandparents Raymond Anthony (Charlene and Jimmy Jackson); maternal grandparents Anthony and Lynn Topolansky.
Zane will be dearly missed by their beloved great-grandmother "G.G." Kay Topolansky, Aunt Judy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
The family will receive friends at BLACK'S FUNERAL HOME 224 N. CHURCH ST. SUITE B THURMONT, MD 21788 on SUNDAY, June 28, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held on MONDAY, June 29, 2020, at 11 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help offset funeral cost made to: Melissa Topolansky 6624 Spokeshave Ct. Frederick, MD 21703.
Zane's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.