Cassie Mae Butler Gore Andrew of Emmitsburg Maryland, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 01:05 PM.



Born on August 20, 1937 in Beckley West Virginia, and daughter of the late Hayden Butler and Mildred Ruth Bower, sister to Bertram and Frank Butler. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Carol Boehm, Gore, Smith (Hans) Jamey Lynn Vaughn, Gore (Thomas) Kimberly Ann Gore (Beth Myers). She was the grandmother of Nicholas Smith, Nathan Smith, Jade Vaughn, and the late Christopher Smith, and Zachary Smith. Special friend Fran Gore.



Cassie owned and operated Unique Expressions Beauty Salon with her daughter Jamey. She worked as an office assistant with her daughter Bonnie and assisted the late Edward Adelsberger to provide safe, fun activities for youth in the community at the Emmitsburg Teen Center during the late 70's early 80's.



A Graveside Memorial Service will be conducted at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, with Rev. James R. Julian officiating in Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727. The family welcomes friends to Cassie's Celebration of Life following the service to The Ott House in Emmitsburg.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Way Station of Frederick County, Maryland. The Way Station, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate and quality behavioral health care, housing, and employment services to: adults with mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance addictions; children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges; and veterans with service needs. Please send contributions to Way Station ? Scott Rose, PO Box 3826 Frederick, MD 21705. http://www.waystationinc.org/give_a_gift/ Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019