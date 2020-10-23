1/1
Catharine Anderman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catharine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catharine Anderman was born July 7, 1926 and died on October 17, 2020. She was the wife of William Henry Anderman, Jr. for 61 years, who predeceased her in 2008, and the mother of David E. Anderman (Alice), Beth A. Helmick (Gene), and Doris A. Moxley (Jim). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Rachael Lancor, Jonathan Anderman, Karen Helmick, Daniel Helmick, Sara Lewis, Amy McCarthy and Michael Moxley, six great grandchildren, and sister in laws Kay Schellhase, and Thelma Marusco, and brother in law, Thomas Anderman.

Catharine was a devoted member of the Mt. Pleasant United Church of Christ, and a Frederick County reading teacher. For the last several years, she was a resident of Homewood at Williamsport. Her family is thankful for the friends she made while residing there, and excellent care she received from staff. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, pinochle, afternoon games with friends and antique cars, but the joy of her life were her grandchildren.

As was her wish, Catharine was cremated, and a memorial service is postponed until family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Church of Christ, Homewood Benevolent Fund or Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.L. Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved