Catherine Clark Obituary
Catherine Louise Clark, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lewis Irving Clark.

Born on December 18, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Henry Jacob and Elsie Mae Kolb Fox.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Mullican, son-in-law Ronald Ignasiak; granddaughter, Wendy; two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; her siblings Ruth G. Wilhide, Eleanor M. Hahn and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen E. Ignasiak; son-in-law William Dwight Mullican and her other siblings John Henry Fox, Norman W. Fox, Sr. Herbert H. Fox, Doris E. Craver and Thomas E. Fox. She is also preceded in death by her step-mother Stella M. Fox.

The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6-8PM where a celebration of Catherine's life journey will take place at on Thursday, March 21 at 11AM. Pastor Katie Penick will officiate.

Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co., P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or the , 108 Byte Dr., Frederick, MD 21701.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
