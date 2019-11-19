|
Catherine "Kitty" G. Althoff Cool beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend entered into the light Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home in Emmitsburg, MD surrounded by her family. Kitty leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years Samuel B. Cool, sons Bernard S. Cool; Brian S. Cool; granddaughter Ashley N. Cool and great-grandson Neo A. Aronhalt.
Kitty entered this world June 3, 1944 as the youngest of four children in the community of St. Anthony's near Emmitsburg MD to Frank and Helen Smith Althoff who pre-deceased her. In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by her oldest sister Marie Althoff McNair; father- and mother-in-law Samuel F. and Margaret F. Morrison Cool of Taneytown; nephew Joe Little, brothers-in-law Mike Costa and Ed Stitley, uncles Frank Hobbs and Francis Richardson and Aunt Dottie Ogle Smith.
Kitty "Kit-Kat" is also survived by sister Ann Althoff Little and husband Phil, her brother Ed Althoff and wife Virginia and brother-in-law Dallas "Sonny" McNair; Aunts Ruth Smith Hobbs and Liz Smith Richardson; and Uncle Lou Smith; brother-in-law Mike Cool and wife Betty; sisters-in-law Marie Cool Stitley and Margie Cool Costa. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and will be especially missed by Mary Anne Fry and Judy Van Hook who cared for Kitty at home.
Kitty leaves many special memories of her loving nature, "special" humor, and contagious giggles, and hidden strength. She was a friend to all and lit up every room she entered. Her legacy of love will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
The family gives a special thank you to her Hospice Caregivers. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Shrine, Emmitsburg, MD. Family and friends will gather in the church prior to the funeral Mass from 9 AM to 11 AM to share their memories of Kitty and celebrate her life. Interment will be at St. Anthony's Shrine Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Please do not send flowers. The family requests instead that donations be made in Kitty's name to St. Anthony's Cemetery Fund, Emmitsburg, MD or to in her memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg (www.myersdurborawfh.com).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019