Catherine Goff
Mrs. Catherine Renee Goff, age 50, of Thurmont died on Sunday September 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Douglas Goff. She was born in Frederick on February 4, 1970 to parents Charles and Sharon Smith.

Catherine took great pride in her career as a home health-aide. When she was not busy helping others she enjoyed baking. Her favorites included baking apple dumplings with her family and cookies during Christmas time.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Toni L. Guariglia and husband Michael, and Mark A. Goff and significant other Malia, grandchildren, Lillian and Damien Guariglia, sister, Ruth Cole, nieces and nephews, Danny Smith, Jimmy Smith, Jessica Cole, and Cheyanne Smith. She will be greatly missed by many additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by brother Philip Smith and sister-in-law Kristin Smith.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. An inurnment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. The family welcomes any donations to offset funeral costs, and extends their gratitude to anyone able to help.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
