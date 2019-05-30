Catherine JoAnn Peterson, 84 of Frederick, Maryland passed from this life on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



She was the wife of Robert B. Peterson for 63 years.



JoAnn was a 1952 graduate of Taneytown High School. She then graduated from Church Home and Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career in Richmond, Virginia and also worked as a rehab nurse at Deershead State Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland as well as Western MD State Hospital. She served as Director of Nursing at the Monocacy Hall Nursing Home in Frederick. She then became the first nurse for Frederick Memorial Hospital's Home Care program then later served as a Quality Assurance nurse.



She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Clear Spring Maryland, Clear Spring District Historical Society, and Hagerstown Community Concert Association.



Her hobbies included outdoor activities including camping, skating, and skiing (water & snow). She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, traveling, sewing, crocheting, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her three children daughter Kimberly Proutt and husband Jimmy, son Brad Peterson and wife Karen, and



son Eric Peterson and wife Jamie. Nine grandchildren Abby Weinrub, Lindy Proutt, Jamie Proutt, Casie Beam, Amy Harris, Megan Rauh, Drew Peterson, Braden Peterson, and Ryan Leppo, and twelve great-grandchildren.



She was the oldest of seven children. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Dudderar, Sandy Peterson, Carole Abbott, Lori Ingram, and brother Jimmy Koons. She was preceded in death by brother, Ed Koons.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00am at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A Celebration of JoAnn's life journey will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederck, MD or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 30 South Main St., PO Box 198, Clear Spring, MD 21722.