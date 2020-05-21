Catherine Karlem Graf ("Mom" to her six sons) died peacefully May 14, 2020, aged 99, at Edenton Retirement Community, while family communicated their love for her as best possible in light of institutional visiting restrictions.



Mom's loving nature, keen intellect, flexibility and "can-do" spirit came to the fore as she navigated the near-century of her remarkable life. Born February 15, 1921 in Beloit, WI, she lived through hot and cold wars, economic depressions, air travel, space exploration, the advent of TV, computers, and more. Mom's personal evolution was unceasing throughout: from small town Wisconsin childhood, to scholastic distinction, to tenured professorship, to adventurous retirement. She was the youngest of three daughters of a store owner and our beloved late Grandma Karlem. Favorite memories of her girlhood as the 'studious sister' in Depression era Beloit included canoeing the Beloit River with a group of girlfriends, and learning to play piano by closely following a sister's scheduled lessons (a story she delighted in telling). Listening to, and playing the great music of Tin Pan Alley became a lifelong source of joy.



Mom went on to earn a BS with honors at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1942 and to become a registered Dietician with an MS from Duke, after stints at Michael Reese in Chicago (where she lived in a Cermak Street hotel once occupied by Al Capone) and at Duke Hospital, Durham, NC.



During this period, she met and fell in love with Lloyd Graf ("Dad"), a PhD candidate in Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin. In 1943 they embarked on one of the great marriages of all time, a classic sixty-eight-year love story. She became Mom in 1944 with birth of the first of six sons, Lloyd Jr. Family life began in Badger Village graduate student housing near Madison. In 1948 they moved to Wilson Place, in Frederick, MD, near Camp (later Fort) Detrick where Dad embarked on his research career. In Frederick the family grew apace and Mom became the Matriarch of the Wilson Place house, a much-loved family homestead for sixty-five years. With her wizardry in nutritiously sound cookery, she kept the family well and happily fed. Her desserts, jams, preserves, and applesauce were classics.



Mom and Dad tirelessly and flexibly supported the varied interests and ambitions of all six sons. They took us on memorable cross-country and international family camping trips. Sing-alongs with Mom at the piano helped imbue all six sons with a love of music and possibly prefigured performing careers of sons David and Matthew. Mom and Dad made multiple additions and design changes to the family house; these, together with Mom's previous involvement in the design of the Church Sunday School addition may have foreshadowed sons Richard's, Paul's, David's, Tom's, and Matthew's expertise in architecture, fine arts, artisanship, cabinetry, and construction. A sixty-five-year member of Frederick Presbyterian Church, Mom took pride in being the Church's first-ever female elder.



Success as a guest lecturer in Hood College Home Economics courses led to Mom's career as a highly respected full faculty member in that Department from 1966 through 1986. During this time, she earned an MS in Humanities (1975). She was also active in the design and support of Marx House, a modernist environmentally-friendly campus residence occupied and maintained by her students. Mom's Emerita years were richly active. In the late 1980s and 1990s, she burned midnight oil as editor of the journal of what was then the MD Home Economics Society. She and Dad served as docents at the Schifferstadt historical site, became global travelers, and made Wilson Place an inviting destination: a haven for friends, colleagues, past students, and above all for geographically dispersed family members to whom it remained true home.



After Dad's death in 2012, Mom grieved, but soldiered on, never missing a step as loving, beloved, and respected matriarch. We wish to express our appreciation to the Edenton staff for the high quality of their service to Mom. Special thanks to local son Tom, who has been a steadfast source of support. Tom enlivened Mom's Edenton stay with frequent visits and memorable car excursions, and faithfully kept us brothers up to date between our visits. We "Graf Boys", our wives, and significant others will join Mom's five grandchildren, her great granddaughter, and many remaining friends, in keeping her memory alive.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to a charity or cause of your choosing. Mom was not a fan of electronic substitutes for personal contact, thus we aim to hold a genuine in-person gathering in Frederick to celebrate her life once such events are again permitted.



