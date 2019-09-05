|
Mrs. Catherine M. "Kitty" Penn (nee Harrison), age 97, of Taylorsville, MD, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Lorien-Mt. Airy.
Born in Mt. Airy, Md., on December 2, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Norman G. and late Norah E. Harrison.
She was the wife of the late William S. Penn and predeceased by her first husband Roby A. Fleming to whom she was married for 20 years.
She was the mother of the late Kenneth A. Fleming; survived by daughter in law Barbara Fleming of Hampstead, MD and granddaughter Amanda "Amy" Mastondrea (nee Fleming) and husband Christian of Hillsborough, NJ; great grandchildren Amelia Catherine and Harrison Robert; nieces and nephews.
She is the last of her immediate family, predeceased by brothers; E. Leon Harrison, G. Albert Harrison and sisters, E. Ruth Pickett and L. Virginia Fleming.
She was a member of the Taylorsville U.M. Church, Secretary, and active member of the U.M.W. of the church. A past President of the Taylorsville Homemakers Club, Volunteer of the Carroll County General Hospital, a member of the Damascus Travel Club, Mt. Airy Lanes Bowling League. She enjoyed needle work and reading as a Hobby and gardening.
Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, (Beside South Carroll High School) on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Taylorsville U.M. Church, 4356 Ridge Road, Mt. Airy, MD, 21771 with Rev. Julie Wilson and Rev Sarah Dorrance Officiating.
Interment Taylorsville Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions to Taylorsville U.M. Church.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019