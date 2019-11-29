|
Catherine Irene Poole Chaney, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away this past Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was married to the late Walter E. Chaney for 64 years.
Born on December 5, 1925 in Cedar Grove, Maryland, Catherine was the daughter of the late Willis A. and Anne E. (Phebus) Poole. She graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1943. Upon graduation, Catherine obtained a position at Hochschild Kohn and Company in Baltimore. She held various jobs in Mt. Airy as she chose to work close to home while her children were young. Catherine later worked at AT&T in Monrovia, MD and retired in 1990 after 20 years of service. She was a longtime member of Calvary Methodist Church of Mt. Airy and also attended Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy and Williamsport Methodist Church, Williamsport, MD. Most recently, Catherine attended church services at the Chapel at Homewood in Frederick, MD. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Mt. Airy. While residing at Homewood, Catherine was a member of the Hospitality Committee and the Homewood Auxiliary, and also volunteered many hours at the Help Desk. She enjoyed, bowling, baking, crocheting, reading, walking, dancing, and traveling - but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her favorite four legged fur babies, Toby and Taylor.
Catherine is survived by one son, Bruce Chaney and wife Sharon of Mt. Airy; two daughters, Renee Chaney of Lewes, Delaware and Kim Bross and husband Joe of Naples, Florida. Grandchildren include Noel Chaney of Clarksburg, Sean Michael Chaney and wife Molly of Mt. Airy, and Elyse Buchbinder and husband Joshua of Cockeysville. Great-grandchildren include Braden Chaney, Noah Chaney, Cameron Chaney, Dexter Buchbinder, and Charlotte Irene Buchbinder. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Chaney, and her siblings - John Poole, Laura Chaney, Louise Myers, and Roger Poole.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Prospect Cemetery, Mt. Airy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin Chapel Methodist Church, the , or The Chapel at Homewood, Frederick, MD.
Quoting Catherine, "Enjoy your life, don't be sad. Forever keep your loved ones in your heart; remember your family. I had a good life due to the love and support of my family." Remember the song, "Why Don't We Just Dance" by Josh Turner.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019