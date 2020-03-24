Home

Catherine Louise Sadler, 86, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of Montgomery County and

Frederick County Maryland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 21,

2020.

She was the loving wife to the late Harold Robert Sadler who passed away in May 2007.

Born April 14, 1933, Catherine was the daughter of the late Raymond Joseph and Eva Lydia

(Reed) Lynch. Catherine is preceded in death by her twin sister Martha Lynch, eldest son

Lawrence (Larry) Sadler, and her in-laws Lawrence and Liona Sadler.

Catherine retired, after 28 years, from the Montgomery County Public Schools Transportation

Department where she was a bus operator for Bus 8. She was a life member of the Rockville,

Hyattstown and Damascus Ladies Auxiliary. Catherine was a delegate of the Ladies Auxiliary of

the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Association as well as a past chapter president of SEIU

Local 500.

In her spare time she enjoyed game shows, country music, especially, Conway Twitty, loved to

travel with her husband to visit family in Iowa and attend the Iowa State Fair. She never missed

the Winchester Apple Blossom Festival and Parade in Winchester, VA and the Maryland State

Fireman's Convention and Parade in Ocean City, MD. Catherine loved to travel to Branson, MO

to see her country shows.

Surviving are her children; Melinda Sadler of Williamsport, MD, Marion Haupt of Myersville,

MD, Janice Boismenu of Williamsport, MD, Darlene and husband Russell Arnsparger of

Hagerstown, MD, Charlie and wife Robin Sadler of Greencastle, PA, daughter-in-law; Lynn

Melvin of Gaithersburg, MD, grandchildren; David and wife Amy Haupt, Heather and husband

Daniel Franklin, Katie Sadler and fiance Kelsey Burger, Joanne Ferro, Mark and wife Kathryn

Ferro, Nick Boismenu, Christina and husband Darnell Hebron, Alex Boismenu, Jennifer Sadler,

Timmy Sadler, great grandchildren; Kayla, Brooke, Emma, Shannen and fiance Gabriely, Katie,

Everleigh, Isaiah, Donovan, Charlotte, David, Eliza, Mariyah, Mychael and Layla. Catherine

also held a special place for her favorite cousin and friend, Elaine Heffner, lifetime best friends,

Ruby Mitchell and Mickey Lewter and other numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from across

the US.

Services for Catherine will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made the Marion Volunteer Fire Co. #8, 5465 Molly

Pitcher Hwy, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700

Luther Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
