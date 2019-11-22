|
Catherine Virginia Marlow Mucha - Cathy, with her beloved husband Marvin, by her side loosened her bonds on earth and entered into Eternal Life, Monday, November 18, 2019, after a 2 1/2 year fight (and did she fight) against mesothelioma. She was 73 years young.
Born to the late Aubrey and Virginia Marlow, Cathy was a cosmetologist by trade. She loved traveling. She traveled to Europe, Canada, Mexico and about everyplace you can think of in the United States.
Cathy was also an ardent volunteer. She spent a decade in the religious education program at Saint John the Evangelist Church, helped out the teachers in the public school system, worked with the Urbana High School Marching Band, and spent four years in the Veteran's Clubs at Winsor Knolls Middle School and Urbana High School. She was a grand lady.
She is survived by her husband Marvin; their loving son Christopher; and her devoted sister Jackie and husband Mike and family, and supportive brothers Aubrey and wife Margie and family, Lambert and wife Leila and family, sister-in-law Debbie Mucha and, Sue Mucha and family. Special thanks to the staffs of Frederick Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, Home Services, and Hospice of Frederick County for their professionalism, caring and compassion when working with Cathy.
Services were private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019