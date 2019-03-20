Cathryn Virginia Reese Little, 83, of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away on March 18, 2019.



She was born on May 8, 1935 in Harrisonburg, VA, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Crider Reese.



Cathy graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, MD and was an accountant for many years, and also did administrative work for Remax. She attended Fairview Chapel in New Market, MD.



She enjoyed traveling and was an accomplished cook; her grandchildren and family were her life.



Cathy is survived by a son, Michael Little of Mt Airy, MD, and his companion, Holly Thomas of Damascus, MD; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jameson and Jillian Little; brothers, James "Mitt" Reese and wife, Bonnie, of Dayton, Mervin "Gene" Reese of Hinton, William "Steamboat" Reese of Dayton; a special niece who was like a daughter to her, Susie Reese Swecker of Dayton; her step-children, Dewayne White and wife, Sandra, Sharon Turner and husband, Donnie, and Terry White and wife, Lisa, all of Alabama; her step-grandchildren, Robbie and LaBron Turner, Candice, Brad, Nakota, Nick, and David White.



On July 11, 1964 she married Erskin "Jim" Jefferson Little who preceded her in death on January 29, 2000. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Reese; and sisters, Addie Mae Reese Mongold and Luella "Whiz" Black.



The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The casket will be closed.



A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Victory Fellowship Church with Pastor Mark Reese and Pastor W. L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating. Burial will be at the Clover Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 326, Dayton, VA or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019