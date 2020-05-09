Cecil Webb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Cecil A. Webb, age 91, of Frederick, died peacefully of natural causes on April 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Peggy Webb, his wife of 67 years.

Cecil worked as a finish carpenter and home builder for over 40 years. He was a long-time member of the Hyattstown Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his wife Peggy, he is also survived by his son Ken (Cindi), son Dan (Denise), and granddaughter Kimberly (Wes), brother Larry and sister Velvie. He was preceded in death by brothers Claude and Ernest.

There will be a family gathering later this summer, date and time to be determined. Donations in Mr. Webb's memory may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved