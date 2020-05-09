Mr. Cecil A. Webb, age 91, of Frederick, died peacefully of natural causes on April 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Peggy Webb, his wife of 67 years.



Cecil worked as a finish carpenter and home builder for over 40 years. He was a long-time member of the Hyattstown Volunteer Fire Department.



In addition to his wife Peggy, he is also survived by his son Ken (Cindi), son Dan (Denise), and granddaughter Kimberly (Wes), brother Larry and sister Velvie. He was preceded in death by brothers Claude and Ernest.



There will be a family gathering later this summer, date and time to be determined. Donations in Mr. Webb's memory may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



