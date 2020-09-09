1/1
Cecil Young
Cecil Ray Young, 76, of Frederick died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.

He is the husband of Brenda J. Yeager Young.

He was born on September 23, 1943 in Beckley, WV, and retired, after 34 years. from Eastalco Aluminum where he was a foreman.

He loved dancing, country music and hunting. He also enjoyed teaching his grandchildren prior to them entering school.

Cecil is survived by his children Rodney Young (Debbie), Michael Young (Audrey), Matthew Young (Lisa) and Steven Young (Holly) and his grandchildren Amber, Cody, Ben and Maisie.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
