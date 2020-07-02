Cecilia Kenly Anchor, 94, of Rockville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Edenton Retirement Center, Frederick. She was the wife of the late Martin Anchor, who preceded her in death. Born on November 26, 1925, in Dahlgren, VA, she was the daughter of Theodore Kenly and Eva (Martin) Kenly.
Cecilia graduated early from high school to work on the Military Base after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She was a Budget Analysist for Health Education and Welfare and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Haslett; grandchildren: William (Tyler) Haslett and Carolyn Ann Haslett; as well as great-grandchildren: Jakob Haslett, Cadence Frazier and Viola Frazier. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith Alan Weaver; a daughter, Linda Ann Miller, and grandchildren Heather Tyner Frazier and Eric Tyner.
She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Richard and Janet Kenly.
A celebration of Cecilia's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 10:00 AM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, Make check Payable to: PSSDAR and Mail to: Karen Christen, 906 Livingston Drive, Downingtown PA 19335.
