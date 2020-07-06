Chandler Ivan Pentrack, "Chan", passed away to heaven on June 23rd. He was born and raised in Northern Virginia where he was a proud resident over the last 19 years.
Chandler is preceded in death by his mother Constance M. Pentrack. He is survived by his father Ivan Pentrack; Grandfather Lam V Dang; Grandmother Ngocminh Dang; Uncles James Dang, Francis Pentrack and Raymond Pentrack; Cousins Blake Pentrack and Quincey Pentrack.
Chan graduated from Rock Ridge High School and was attending NOVA Community College. He was a very proud and devoted son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Chandler loved playing hockey, reading, camping, fishing, traveling, skateboarding, biking, going to the gym, standing up against bullying and spending quality time with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Algonkian Park Pavilion 1 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on July 9th, 2020.
Chan will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to a charity of your choice
.