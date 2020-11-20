1/1
Charise Good
Charise Lynn Good, 51, of Frederick, MD was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020. She was born May 19, 1969 in Lancaster, PA. to the late Doris J. Hill and Charles E. Williams; raised by her stepfather, the late Thomas M. Hill.

She is survived by her devoted companion, Steven Weedon (Pad) of Frederick, MD; children, Kearia Naylor of Westminster, MD and Tyrone Smallwood of Frederick, MD; sister, Candi Cotton of York, PA; brothers, Wesley (Debra) Good of Sierra Vista, AZ; Thomas (Tiffany) Good of Lancaster, PA; Quincy Hill of York, PA.; and four grandchildren, Janiyah Nixon, Jekhi Nixon, Maejor Nixon, and Journee Coley. She also leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Though she struggled with alcohol, the constant battle did not define her as a person. Rest in Peace Reesee, you will be missed. We love you.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. (US 15 North), Frederick MD 21701. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Resthaven funeral home in Frederick. Due to Covid restrictions, we ask those attending to please wear a mask. The service will be live streamed. Online condolences can be expressed and the livestream can be viewed by going to www.resthaven.us.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
