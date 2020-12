Ms Reese was an amazing women when I first met Kearia when I was 11 we became the best of friends. I would always stay the night on weekends ( we lived across the street from one another). She would always cook for us make us laugh. She was very giving to her friends. Ms Reese would give you the clothes off her back you will truly be missed. Love Trina ❤❤❤

Katrina Jones

Friend