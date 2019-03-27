Home

Charlene Stitely
Charlene Stitely Obituary
Mrs. Charlene P. Stitely, 70, of Frederick, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Neil Stitely.

Born May 24, 1948, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Provenza and Grace Provenza.

She is survived by her aunt, Jean Wehberg, sister Mary Horn, nephew, Kyle Horn, cousin, Karen Principio, sister-in-laws, Avice Hill, Sharon Rose and Donna Gerstel and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The graveside service will be at 1:30PM at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, 16330 Grotto Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Online condolences may be made to www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
