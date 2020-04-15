|
|
Mr. Charles Russell Angell, 83, of Thurmont, passed away at home on April 10, 2020.
Charles was born in Rocky Ridge, MD. He attended Thurmont High School. He was an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, owning Angell's Family Restaurant in Thurmont for 35 years upon retiring. He also owned and operated Angell's Vending Service for many years. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1961, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was active reserve from 1961 to 1963.
He was the son of the late Arnold and Dorothy Angell. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Lillian Alice Angell (Lewis), and two sisters, Jane Meirs and Helen Delores (Dee) Shuff.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, children, Charles B. Angell (Shelley), of Inverness, FL, Jay M. Angell (Brenda) of Thurmont, and Vicky J. Bostian (Tim) of Thurmont; grandchildren, Joshua M. Angell (Kristina), of Waynesboro, PA, Ashley L. Bishop (Ryan) of Baltimore, MD, Kelly M. Czerkies (Jon) of Gettysburg, PA, Michael J. Angell (Mariah Ollinger) of Fairfield, PA., and great grandchildren, Alexis Angell, Wyatt Angell, Rylee Warden, Jaxon Czerkies, and Emmalyn Czerkies, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his dogs Buddy and Baily.
Charles loved his family and was very proud of his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charles will be greatly missed by his family.
Calling hours will be from 1-3PM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASCPA or .
To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020