Charles Aubrey Dixon, Jr., 1927-2019
If there's one characteristic that defined Charles Aubrey Dixon, Jr., it was his generosity with family, friends, and those in need and his acceptance of other races, faiths, and perspectives in a world that often did not.
Aubrey was born in Richmond, Virginia, in April 1927 to Charles Aubrey, Sr. and Edith Grigg Dixon. Two brothers followed. He married Joyce Anne Mays, on July 16, 1949 after a stint in the Army at the end of WWII. He later graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, in spring 1951.
His first professional jobs in the Washington area were followed by a position as an industrial physicist at Fort Detrick in 1953. One of his first tasks was traveling to Nevada to measure effects of early nuclear bomb tests. He then put his physics knowledge to work creating unique instrumentation for the researchers who needed specialized equipment that was otherwise unavailable. He left Fort Detrick after 19 years of public service when Fort Detrick was all but shut down in 1972.
During his family's growing years, he attended Calvary United Methodist Church, being involved in many leadership roles. He led the Men's Bible Class for many years, sang in a gospel quartet, and served on the governing body of the church.
His willingness to take on new ventures served the family well as he and Joyce renovated a 1780s farmhouse north of Frederick, where they had moved in 1961. When his job was eliminated at Fort Detrick, his passion for tennis and his drive to support his family resulted in his creation of Tuscarora Racquet Club. Opened in 1973 in an inflatable bubble in the backyard of the farmhouse, and with support from Joyce's artistic and organizational skills in the pro shop and endless hours calling members to fill in tennis groups, Tuscarora Tennis Club was a success. Support for the enterprise grew quickly, allowing an expansion to the current Tuscarora Tennis Club, a four-court building off of Mt. Zion Rd., opening in 1975, and remaining a vibrant business to this day. Aubrey was instrumental in the growth of tennis as a favorite sport of many in Frederick, not just through the tennis club, but by supporting many tennis events on the city courts.
Aubrey is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Grigg Dixon. He is survived by two brothers, Harold (Griz) Grigg (Judy) and Melvin Thomas Dixon (Ann Hummel); his wife of 70 years, Joyce Anne Mays Dixon; three sons, William Bryan (Jean Lown), Thomas Aubrey (Jaime Meadows Dixon), and Kevin Hunter (Debbie Noonan Dixon); nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends starting at noon on Saturday, August 24, at Calvary United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at the church at 1:00 p.m. and will be followed by a reception from 2:00 until 4:00. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to Hospice of Frederick County, a charity supported by Aubrey and Joyce over many years.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019