Charles Austin Marker, a retired World War II veteran and Frederick County resident, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne Assisted Living. He was 96 and been in ill health for several months.Born April 25, 1924, Austin was the youngest of three children of the late William Marker and Betty Beachley. Austin was born in Big Pool, Washington County, Maryland. He grew up on the Marker family farm outside of Middletown in Locust Valley, Frederick County, Maryland.Austin was a graduate of the 1942 class of Middletown High School in Middletown, Maryland. Shortly after graduation, Austin was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in World War II. Austin served in the Army's 8th Armored Division as a corporal from March 1943 to March 1946 in the European Theater. Following the end of World War II, Austin came back to Frederick County and worked at a series of jobs, including opening a grocery store in Middletown, MD while also working at Fort Detrick, MD. Austin retired in 1979 from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD working in animal husbandry. Following his retirement in civil service, he drove a school bus for Frederick County and had a painting business.Austin was a man of deep faith and attended Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion in Middletown, MD. He was an active and proud member of the congregation for over fifty years serving as an usher, on Church Council, on Property, and on Finance committees. Perhaps Austin was most proud of the number of volunteer hours he gave to maintain the church property over the years.Austin was a founding and lifelong member of the Middletown AMVETS Post 9 in Middletown, MD. Additionally, Austin was also active in Valley Young at Heart.On June 2, 1946, he married Katherine Elizabeth Joy at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ in Middletown, MD. Austin was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, on January 8, 2020. They were married for 74 years and have one daughter, Katrina Joy Howard, of Sabillasville, MD. Austin has one grandchild, Leif Howard, of Montana.Austin came from a family tradition of hardworking people of faith, educators, farmers and merchants who helped shape the culture in and around the Middletown Valley. Austin is truly the product of his German heritage and the influences of the transitional period of American history in which he grew up. Austin is the embodiment of "The Greatest Generation."The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of Tranquility at Fredericktowne Assisted Living as well as the nurses of Hospice of Frederick County.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a joint celebration of life service will be held at a later date for both Austin and Katherine. Inurnment will be made at Christ Reformed United Church cemetery in Middletown, MDDonald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.