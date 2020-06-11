Charles William Baugher Sr. 97, of Old Receiver Road, Frederick, went home to heaven with Jesus, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He joined his wife of 65 years, Betty Lorraine Schultz Baugher who preceded him in death on February 15, 2013. Born in Charlesville March 14, 1923, to Charles William Henry Baugher and Hannah Amanda Beall Baugher, he was the oldest of four children born to the couple, one sister lost at birth. He is survived by one brother Arthur (Pete) Baugher. His sister Margaret Elliott pre-deceased him. Charles's father passed when he was only 13. Being the oldest he went to work to support his family. He worked on local farms until old enough to begin working at Price Brothers Electric. He retired from there 44 years later then known as Airpax.
Mr. Baugher is survived by four children: Rhonda Wills and husband Robert of Walkersville; Charles W. Baugher Jr. and wife Linda of Harrington, Delaware; Mark Baugher and wife Susan of Middletown; and Patricia Zimmerman of Fairfield, PA. Her husband Ryan passed away just four days before her father.
Eleven grandchildren also survive: Jack Wills; Paul Wills and wife Ashley; Charles W. Baugher III; Crystal Gieryna and husband Geremy; Aaron Brendle and wife Brenda; Jennifer Unglesbee and husband Alvie; Laura Zile and husband Ian; Joshua Zimmerman and wife Loretta; Amanda Zimmerman and special friend Ben Taylor; Wayne Grantham and wife Becky; and Mike Grantham. Richard Bailey his grandson pre-deceased him.
Also surviving are 13 great grandchildren: Darren and Alexa Wills; Jacob and Raelynn Wills, Tyler Thompson; Gavin Gieryna; Austin and Jacob Unglesbee; Payton and Addisyn Zile and Hayden, Kelsey and Keiran Zimmerman.
Charles served his country during WW II January 1944-December 1945 in the United States Navy on a supply ship in the Asian Pacific Theatre. He thoroughly enjoyed breakfast daily with his brother Pete and especially Saturday morning breakfast at the Redman's Club. When the weather was fair he would go to the garage and work on Lawn Mowers, small engines for either himself, family, friends or neighbors. He loved troubleshooting problems and working with his hands.
He was a long time member of the Edgewood Church of God, serving as elder, trustee and youth leader for many years and a member of the Amvets Post #2 and the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post # 11.
Mr. Baugher also leaves three sisters in law: Caroline Price, Maria Colliflower; Doris Schultz He will also be lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and his many friends. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., on Saturday June 13, 2020 , at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Edgewood Church of God. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Rev. John Culbertson and Pastor Robert C. Wills, will officiate. Interment will follow in the Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, MD 21702 Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.