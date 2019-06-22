Mr. Charles Leroy "Dusty" Boller, 83, of Rocky Ridge, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg. He was the husband of Shirley (Biser) Boller, his wife of 62 years.



Born November 2, 1935 in Graceham, Maryland, Dusty was the son of the late Raymond H. and Kathryn E. (Humerick) Boller. He worked at Airpax Corporation for many years as a tool & dye maker. Dusty loved hunting & fishing, golf, bowling, and most of all his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Boller is survived by four sons, Terrence Boller & wife Freda, Brian Boller & wife Carol, Donald Boller & wife Kris, and Charles Boller; a sister, Shirley Heatherly; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Jessica & husband Josh, Andrew, Nicholas, Stephen, and Benjamin; and two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Lilyana.



At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living, Inc., 620-B Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703 (communitylivinginc.org), or Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 (tomscreekumc.org). Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019