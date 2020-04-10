|
Charles "Charlie" Edward Bowers, 84, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on April 8, 2020 at Lorien Mount Airy. Born on May 10, 1935 in Frederick, Maryland, Charlie was the son of the late Raymond Edward Bowers Jr. and the late Janice Robinson Bowers and the loving husband of Barbara A. Cromwell-Bowers.
During the early years of his life he enjoyed numerous activities such as roller skating, softball, and spending time fishing alongside his father. After graduating from Frederick High School in 1953, he joined the United States Army and served until 1963. Following his service, he was employed by Price Electric/American Philips, also known as Airpax, where he worked for 41 years, serving the company as a Senior Product Engineer and Facilities Manager. After retirement from Philips, Charlie joined S.P.I. and worked as an automotive parts delivery driver.
Even after leaving the working world, Charlie continued to remain active taking great pride in outdoor activities and traveling, especially when it came to Altoona, Pennsylvania and Ocean City, Maryland. Charlie, however, found his greatest joy and pleasure in visiting with his granddaughters, Alaina, Holly, and Juliet, to whom he loved and cherished unconditionally. Of other activities that he enjoyed was watching the Turner Classic Movie Channel, old time, John Wayne, westerns, championship Tennis, and supporting the Washington Redskins.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Charlie is survived by a loving and supportive family that includes his 4 daughters, Sandra "Sandy" Hollister and her husband, Mark; Danielle Robinson and her husband, Daniel; Tina Sonifrank and her husband, David, and granddaughters Juliet and Holly; Laura Baugher and her husband, Matthew, and granddaughter Alaina. He is also survived by stepsons, Cody and Cory Cromwell; as well as various nieces and nephews, and close, personal, friend and companion, Vivian M. Bowers.
A private graveside service and burial is being held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home.
"Let us remember the times we've shared, from the moments of joy to the periods that destroy. Though your story may have come to an end, it's your everlasting presences that will help us mend. So today we cry and say our good-byes, but take warmth in knowing that your enduring love will guide us through to better times."
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020